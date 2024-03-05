How to find Super Tuesday election results

Voters in 16 states and one territory are casting their ballots on Super Tuesday in the 2024 presidential primaries.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are poised to move much closer to winning their parties’ nominations Tuesday.

Nikki Haley is still in the race to be the Republican presidential nominee, and she won the District of Columbia primary. But she’s facing tough contests in states where she’s struggled to win support.

When do the polls close on Super Tuesday?

Thirteen primaries and two caucuses are taking place Tuesday. Here's when the polls in each state is open and how late voters can cast their ballot.

Alabama: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET)

Alaska: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time (7 p.m. ET to 12 a.m. ET)

Arkansas: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. local time (8:30 a.m. ET to 8:30 p.m. ET)

California: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time (10 a.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET)

Colorado: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET)

Maine: Between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. ET

Massachusetts: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET

Minnesota: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET)

North Carolina: 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET

Oklahoma: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET)

Tennessee: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET)

Texas: 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET for most of the state)

Utah: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time (9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET)

Vermont: Polls close at 7 p.m. ET

Virginia: Polls close at 7 p.m. ET

For those waiting from the East Coast, polls in California and Alaska will be the last to close – 11 p.m. for California and midnight for Alaska.

