Super Tuesday Virginia: Rain greets many voters as polls open for primary elections

Many Virginia voters will need to grab their umbrellas as they head to the polls for Super Tuesday primaries.

Polls in the Commonwealth opened at 6 a.m. amid cloudy and rainy conditions.

Voters in northern Virginia will also need to be mindful that Fairfax Connector bus service will remain suspended through Tuesday, March 5.

Super Tuesday has the largest delegate haul of any day in the primary calendar. The day represents more than one-third of the total delegates available in each party’s nomination process and more than 70% of the delegates needed to mathematically clinch either party’s nomination.

Both Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican front-runner Donald Trump hope to collect as many Super Tuesday victories as possible as they push to move beyond the primaries and toward their expected general election rematch.

READ MORE: Super Tuesday: Everything you need to know about the 2024 Virginia presidential primary

Who is on the Virginia Super Tuesday ballot?

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY (D): Biden, Phillips, Williamson. 99 delegates at stake.

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY (R): Trump, Haley, Binkley, Christie, DeSantis, Ramaswamy. 48 delegates at stake.

WHO CAN VOTE: Any registered voter. Voters do not register by party.

Which States Vote on Super Tuesday?

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CONTESTS (16)

STATE-RUN PRIMARIES (14): Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia

PARTY-RUN PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE VOTES AND CAUCUSES (2): Iowa, American Samoa

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CONTESTS (15)

STATE-RUN PRIMARIES (13): Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia

PARTY-RUN PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE VOTES AND CAUCUSES (2): Alaska Caucuses, Utah Caucuses

How Many Super Tuesday Delegates Are At Stake?

Democrats: 1,420

Republicans: 854

Super Tuesday Virginia Voting Times

Virginia’s 2024 Super Tuesday primary polling places will be open on March 5 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All eligible voters can look up their polling place on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Following Super Tuesday, there will be 132 days until the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, 167 days until the Democratic National Convention in Chicago and 245 until the November general election.