House Republicans suggest shutting down DC traffic cameras as part of proposed budget cuts

Congress is looking to pull the plug on automated traffic enforcement in D.C.

A new plan announced by House Republicans is not only looking to shut down D.C.’s traffic cameras, it’s also taking aim at a law that’s supposed to take effect in 2025 that would ban drivers from making right turns at red lights.

Congress has the final say over D.C.’s budget and after weighing in on D.C.’s revised criminal code, police reform and voting rules, GOP representatives are looking to stop D.C. from using cameras to enforce traffic laws.

Many told FOX 5 that while they aren't fans of the cameras, they’re also not sure Congress should be getting involved in local D.C. traffic enforcement.

"It’s about stealing money from people, not about that! It’s stealing from the American people," one D.C. resident told FOX 5.

"That’s a local issue that’s not, that’s not a national governmental issue," said another.

There are 140 traffic cameras in D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has proposed adding 342 more, bringing the number to nearly 500 over the next five years.

"Many times there might not be enough police officers watching the traffic, so they can be helpful," another concerned driver said.

The Congressional Budget Plan would also put restrictions on D.C.’s abortion access, needle exchange and recreational cannabis.

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson believes turning off the cameras is a bad idea.

"The prohibition on prohibiting right turns on red lights strikes me as really getting into the minutiae of the District," Mendelson said. "I’ve said before I don’t want Congress running the district."