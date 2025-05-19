House Republicans advance Trump’s tax cut package in rare weekend vote

House Republicans narrowly advanced President Donald Trump’s tax cut package Sunday night, but conservative holdouts continue to push for more cuts to Medicaid and green energy programs before offering full support.

The Brief House Republicans advance Trump’s tax cut package amid conservative demands for deeper cuts. Speaker Mike Johnson says revisions are in progress as GOP heads toward Memorial Day deadline. Budget Committee narrowly approves bill after conservative holdouts vote "present" to keep talks going.



Speaker Mike Johnson met with GOP lawmakers ahead of the meeting, acknowledging that final details still need to be resolved.

He said some revisions are in progress but did not provide specifics.

The GOP faces a tight deadline, aiming to pass the bill in the House before Memorial Day.

The Budget Committee, which days ago failed to advance the tax cut package due to objections from four conservative members, approved it in a 17-16 vote Sunday.

The hold-outs voted "present" to allow it to move ahead as talks continue.