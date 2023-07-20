House rejects adding flights to DCA

House votes no on adding flights to Reagan
The House voted Wednesday night against expanding flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
House lawmakers voted 205-229 against adding any additional flights in the reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration.
The provision would have added long-distance flights to Reagan, which currently has a 1,250-mile limit for nonstop service. Supporters on both sides of the aisle argued that more flights would make it easier for people to visit D.C.
But opponents argued that changes to the rules would disrupt the balance among the region’s airports, and changes would threaten jobs, economic growth and other investments in the area.
The bill to reauthorize the FAA still has to go to the Senate. The FAA’s current authority expires on Sept. 30.
