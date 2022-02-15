House destroyed by fire in Bowie; 1 firefighter transported
BOWIE, Md. - An early morning fire destroyed a home in Prince George's County Tuesday.
The fire was reported around 3 a.m. in the 13000 block of Youngwood Turn in Bowie.
Images from the scene show the two-story home in flames. The occupants were able to escape. Officials say one firefighter was transported for evaluation.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.