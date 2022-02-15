House destroyed by fire in Bowie; 1 firefighter transported

An early morning fire destroyed a home in Prince George's County Tuesday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department / @PGFDNews

The fire was reported around 3 a.m. in the 13000 block of Youngwood Turn in Bowie.

Images from the scene show the two-story home in flames. The occupants were able to escape. Officials say one firefighter was transported for evaluation.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.