After retweet by Trump, DC bar investigated by alcohol regulators

D.C. alcohol regulators are investigating after a video retweeted by President Donald Trump showed possible violations of the mayor’s coronavirus orders in a downtown D.C. bar.

It’s not clear exactly when the video was recorded, but Trump supporter David Harris Jr. shared the video inside Harry’s Bar. It shows police officers walking in and being cheered by patrons chanting “back the blue.”

It also shows the bar appearing to look crowded, people standing near the bar and hardly any social distancing or mask wearing.

Under Phase Two regulations, restaurants must require customers to be seated when being served, no standing at bars is allowed and masks must be worn when people are not eating or drinking.

A spokesman for D.C.’s Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration told FOX 5 the circumstances in the video are under investigation.

It is unlikely the business would be cited for what the video shows, given that ABRA regulators must witness violations of the mayor’s orders.

Harry’s was given a verbal warning on July 3 after investigators say tables were not sufficiently spaced apart.

The owner did not respond to an email from FOX 5 seeking comment.