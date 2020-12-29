Hotel Harrington, Harry’s bar to close during planned January demonstrations

Hotel Harrington and Harry’s bar – magnets for right-wing protesters who’ve flocked to D.C. for pro-Trump presidents in recent months – will be closed during the next planned demonstration.

READ MORE: 4 stabbed, 33 arrested during MAGA protest in DC

The hotel posted a statement on its Facebook page on Monday indicating that it will close Jan. 4, 5 and 6.

Last week, the Washington Post reported that activists were planning protests that weekend – when Congress is slated to certify the results of the election.

READ MORE: After retweet by Trump, DC bar investigated by alcohol regulators

Protesters have poured into D.C. twice since the election to protest the results, which indicated that former Vice President Joe Biden had defeated President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Harry’s has been the scene of multiple incidents – including an investigation by police responding to complaints of COVID-19 restriction violations, and violent confrontations between protesters, including stabbings, outside the bar's walls.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The hotel says those who have made pre-paid reservations will receive refunds.

The hotel will still accommodate long-term guests.

