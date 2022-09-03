Hot, sunny Saturday kicks off Labor Day Weekend; Storms possible Sunday, Monday

It's going to be splendid but warm Saturday to kick off Labor Day Weekend across the D.C. region.

Temperatures Saturday will start off in the 70s before topping out in the upper 80s.

The temperatures mixed with rising dew points will make it a humid day across the DMV.

The good news is, however, that it will be dry and sunny Saturday, making it a good day to get outside and enjoy the unofficial end of summer!

Overnight conditions will feel on the warmer side thanks to the humidity. Temperatures overnight will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The heat and humidity will increase Sunday, and there is a chance that the region could get a few afternoon storms.

Storm chances increase on Labor Day Monday bringing the potential for heavy rain showers during the afternoon hours. So, try to enjoy any festivities on the earlier side of the day Monday!