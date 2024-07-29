Hot, humid Monday with chance of showers and thunderstorms

We can expect a hot and humid Monday across the Washington, D.C. region with temperatures in the 90s and a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says the humidity will build throughout the day with high temperatures reaching around 94 degrees. Clouds mix with sunshine giving us the threat of storms later tonight.

Grenda says D.C. will have the chance for rain and storms each day this week.

Friday looks like the hottest day of the week with temperatures near 98 degrees. A mostly sunny weekend with temperatures in the 90s and storm chances both days.