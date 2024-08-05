Hot, humid Monday across DC region with highs in the upper-90s

It will be a hot and humid Monday in the Washington, D.C. region with dry skies and highs in the upper-90s.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says the day will begin in the 70s and will be mostly clear. High temperatures of 97 degrees are expected. Grenda says heat index readings could surpass 100 degrees in some places.

Monday will likely be the hottest day of the week. Highs are back in the 90s on Tuesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Storms chances remain each day this week. Heavier rain could strike Friday into Saturday as the remnants of Hurricane Debbie move through the area.

The National Weather Service says drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun during periods of extreme heat.

Residents should check up on relatives and neighbors. Anyone working or spending time outside should take extra precautions, like wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, especially during times of excessive heat. It’s also advised to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when possible.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.