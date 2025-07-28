The Brief Heat index climbs to 102 degrees Monday. Parts of Virginia under alert until 8 p.m. Heat dome traps moisture, intensifies temps.



Sweltering heat and high humidity gripped the Washington, D.C., area Monday, with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s and heat index values reaching up to 102 degrees.

Dangerous heat persist

The extreme conditions are expected to continue through at least midweek, according to FOX 5’s Cesar Cornejo. No severe weather is expected for Monday.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. EDT for portions of central, east-central and eastern Virginia.

Safety tips

What we know:

The National Weather Service urges residents to stay hydrated, remain in air-conditioned spaces, avoid direct sunlight and check on relatives and neighbors. Those spending time outdoors should wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and limit strenuous activity to the early morning or evening hours.

Officials also advise taking quick action if signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke appear.

Cornejo says a phenomenon known as a heat dome, a large area of high pressure in the upper atmosphere that traps heat and humidity, is responsible for the extreme temperatures.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Hot, humid conditions across DC region Monday; Heat Advisory for parts of Virginia

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.



