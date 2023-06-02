Hot & hazy Friday with temperatures near 90 degrees; Code Orange Air Quality Alert across DC region

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for the Washington D.C. area Friday as wildfire smoke moves into the region and temperatures are expected to spike.

FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says smoke from wildfires in both New Jersey and Nova Scotia are causing the poor air quality and poor visibility issues. Cappucci says highs temperatures will be in the upper-80s. Friday will also be our first shot at a 90 degrees day this season.

The smoke will be heaviest to the west of D.C. The National Weather Service says people with lung disease such as asthma, children and teens, older adults, and people who are routinely active outdoors for six or more hours a day should reduce their exposure and choose less strenuous activities. They are encouraged to shorten the amount of time they are outdoors.

Clear and comfortable temperatures in the low-60s are expected tonight.

A chance for morning showers and afternoon thunderstorm Saturday with temperatures in the mid-80s. A sunny Sunday with highs in the 70s.