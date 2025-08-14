Horse rescued after falling into pit in Baltimore County

The Brief A horse fell 8 to 10 feet into a pit on Thursday morning in Baltimore. Baltimore County and Howard County fire crews used a crane to safely lift the animal out. The horse appeared uninjured and is now under veterinary care.



Fire crews in Baltimore County and Howard County worked together Thursday morning to rescue a horse that fell into an underground pit.

What we know:

Officials say the incident happened in the 13300 block of Old Hanover Road after the horse walked over a wooden plank that gave way, causing the horse to fall into an 8-to-10-foot pit. Crews responded at around :20 a.m., and officials say the animal did not appear to be injured.

Special operations teams from Baltimore County Fire Department and Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services used a crane from a local tow company to lift the horse out at approximately 9:36 a.m.

About 30 fire personnel were involved in the rescue. The horse is now in the care of a veterinarian.