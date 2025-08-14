Expand / Collapse search

Horse rescued after falling into pit in Baltimore County

By Miracle Gross
Published  August 14, 2025 2:44pm EDT
The Brief

    • A horse fell 8 to 10 feet into a pit on Thursday morning in Baltimore.
    • Baltimore County and Howard County fire crews used a crane to safely lift the animal out.
    • The horse appeared uninjured and is now under veterinary care.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. - Fire crews in Baltimore County and Howard County worked together Thursday morning to rescue a horse that fell into an underground pit. 

What we know:

Officials say the incident happened in the 13300 block of Old Hanover Road after the horse walked over a wooden plank that gave way, causing the horse to fall into an 8-to-10-foot pit. Crews responded at around :20 a.m., and officials say the animal did not appear to be injured.  

Special operations teams from Baltimore County Fire Department and Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services used a crane from a local tow company to lift the horse out at approximately 9:36 a.m. 

About 30 fire personnel were involved in the rescue. The horse is now in the care of a veterinarian. 

