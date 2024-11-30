Holiday lights across DC, Maryland & Virginia

The holiday season has arrived and FOX 5 has your guide to the best attractions and events taking place in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia to celebrate!

Holiday lights in D.C.

One of D.C.’s favorite light displays is ZooLights, which features dozens of glowing animal lanterns across the Zoo as well as live music performances, winter treats and opportunities for holiday shopping. ZooLights is no longer free as in past years, now $6 per person.

Nov. 22 through Jan. 4 | Smithsonian National Zoo

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

$6

More information here .

Enjoy five lit works throughout December from local artists. Over the length of the free five-week event, keep an eye out for a special shopping night, holiday night market, a cocktail crawl and more.

Dec. 1 - Jan. 7 | Georgetown

5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Free

More information here.

Watch more than 60 decorated boats pass by the Wharf and enjoy ornament decorating, holiday karaoke, family photos with Santa and live music.

Dec. 7 | The Wharf

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Holiday lights in Maryland

A Howard County holiday tradition of dazzling, larger-than-life animated holiday light creations!

Nov. 23 - Jan. 1 | Merriweather Post Pavilion

5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

$15-$50

More information here.

This magical winter wonderland is perfect for some family fun. Montgomery County has transformed Brookside Gardens into a winter wonderland, with a half mile of lights to walk through.

Nov. 29 - Jan. 4 | Merriweather Post Pavilion

5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

$10

More information here.

Enjoy the largest light show in the D.C. area and walk the 1.5-mile trail of Christmas lights and displays. Warm up by the bonfire, take a ride on a snow tube and try s’mores, funnel cakes and more.

Nov. 30 through Dec. 29 | Olney, MD

Various hours

Starting at $28.99

More information here .

Take festive photos during this 3.5-mile drive through more than 450 illuminated displays. This stunning display at Seneca Creek State Parkis located at 11950 Clopper Road , conveniently accessible from I-270.

Nov. 29 through Dec. 31 | Seneca Creek State Park

Various hours

$15-$30

More information here .

Holiday lights in Virginia

The 2024 Festival of Lights is a dazzling 2.5 mile holiday light display that allows visitors to drive the full route from the comfort of your car.

Nov. 15 - Jan. 7 | 7700 Bull Run Dr. Centreville, VA 20121

$30 per vehicle online

$40 per vehicle in person

More information here.

Meadowlark’s Winter Walk of Lights is a luminous garden trail aglow with countless sparkling lights. The half-mile paved trail is wheelchair and stroller accessible.

Nov. 8 - Jan. 5 | Meadowlark Botanical Gardens

5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

$18 online, $22 in person

More information here.

The festival will be filled with dazzling light displays, featuring 1,000 handcrafted Chinese lanterns and lights. Lerner Town Square will be transformed into an illuminating winter wonderland.

This family-friendly event will feature refreshments and fun activities. Visitors will also be able to ride swings, seesaws, and other interactive attractions.

October 31st - January 12th

Days: Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

5:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

More information here.

This outdoor light show includes unique light displays and an ice skating rink under the stars.

Nov. 17 – Jan. 1 | Cameron Run Regional Park

5 p.m. -10 p.m.

$8 admission, $20 admission and skating

More information here.