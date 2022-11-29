ZooLights at Smithsonian's National Zoo ranked among best Christmas light displays in US

ZooLights at Smithsonian's National Zoo is ranked among the best Christmas light displays in the nation, according to a new report by U.S. News.

The online report ranked the 23 best Christmas light displays in the country. In the Northeast region, ZooLights ranked in the top five along with the Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Dyker Heights and the Bronx Zoo holiday light displays in New York, and Koziar's Christmas Village in Pennsylvania.

Here are the rest of the rankings:

Southeast

-Fantasy in Lights at Callaway Resort & Gardens in Georgia

-Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights

-Nights of a Thousand Candles at Brookgreen Gardens in South Carolina

-Nights of Lights in Florida

-Magic Christmas in Lights at Bellingrath Gardens and Home in Alabama

-Garden Lights, Holiday Nights at Atlanta Botanical Garden

-Pigeon Forge Winterfest in Tennessee



Southwest

-Austin Trail of Lights in Texas

-River of Lights at ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden in New Mexico



Midwest

-Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum in Illinois

-An Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City in Missouri



West

-Blossoms of Light and Trail of Lights at Denver Botanic Gardens

-ZooLights at Oregon Zoo

-Enchanted Forest of Light at Descanso Gardens in California

-Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

-Winter Garden aGlow at Idaho Botanical Garden

-Village of Lights: Christmastown in Washington

-Festival of Lights at The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in California

ZooLights at Smithsonian's National Zoo

"Whether you prefer small displays that pack a festive punch or flashy shows full of glitz and glamour, the colorful exhibits on this list are sure to bring you plenty of holiday cheer," the report said.

ZooLights includes dozens of glowing animal lanterns, live music performances, and holiday shopping. Guests can visit until December 30. Admission is free, but a special entry pass is required.

You can find ZooLights ticket information and schedule online.