Fairfax PCP trafficker sentenced to 10-years after fleeing police

A Fairfax man was sentenced yesterday to ten years in prison for conspiracy to distribute PCP, also known as "Angel Dust", after fleeing arrest and living under a fake name as a fugitive for nearly eight years.

The suspect has been identified as 46-year-old Otis Chevalier. According to court documents, Chevalier, was a kilogram-level dealer who shipped PCP through the mail from California to Virginia and elsewhere. To avoid detection, Chevalier sent PCP-laden packages to the residences of the mothers of his children, rather than his own residence.

After retrieving the packages of PCP, he redistributed it. Officials say he utilized a storage unit in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, to store, prepare, and repackage PCP for redistribution. Chevalier used solvents, including starter fluid, to prepare the PCP for distribution, and used various paraphernalia, including liquid droppers and Mason-style glass jars, in the repackaging of PCP.