DC police investigate 41st homicide of the year after man shot, killed in southeast

Authorities are investigating the District’s 41st homicide of the year, after a shooting late Wednesday night in southeast Washington.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says yellow crime tape zigzagged through the Orchard Park apartment complex on the 5500 block of 22nd Street, marking the scene where homicide detectives and crime scene technicians are gathering evidence. Several areas remained cordoned off early Thursday morning.

Alnwick reported seeing up to 52 markers in the street, often used to denote the locations of shell casings.

Investigation underway in Orchard Park

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to reports of a man shot in the chest around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, officers found the victim unconscious and not breathing. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicides in the District are down seven percent compared to this time last year, police report. Officials are offering rewards of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in homicide cases. Anyone with information can send information anonymously by texting 50411 or call 202-727-9099.

