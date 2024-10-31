Hogan pushes back on claims that he touted Trump endorsement: 'Desperate stunt'

We are now in the final five days before the election and in Maryland, all eyes are zeroing in on what could be a crucial race that could decide which party controls the House of Representatives. This race has been combative and it’s only getting more so in these final days.

In the last 10 years, Maryland’s sixth district has gone Republican and Democratic. Right now, Democrat April McLean Delaney and Republican Neil Parrott are trying to make their case in a massive district that stretches from Montgomery County all the way out to the western panhandle near West Virginia.

Maryland’s might be a Democratic state but District 6 is complicated. Republican Neil Parrot has represented big areas of the district in the state General Assembly.

McLean Delay has served in the Biden administration but a big goal for each side is trying to get voters who may already be voting for Trump or Harris to split their ticket and vote for them.

"This race is going to be very close and I’m asking people all across District 6 to get out and when you vote, vote for someone who is local," Parrott said.

"I entered this race because I think we need to bring common sense common ground leadership to Congress and put progress and people over bitter acrimony," said McClain Delaney.

Meanwhile, Larry Hogan’s Senate campaign is angry over a CNN story saying Hogan "touted" Donald Trump’s endorsement, which Hogan has rejected but in a Zoom Wednesday, a donor asked Hogan about the two "hating each other." Hogan said "Donald Trump actually endorsed me."

Now, Hogan’s campaign claims Democrats are behind robocalls touting Libertarian candidate Mike Scott to tap down Republican voting.

"Mike is pro-healthcare freedom, pro-gun and pro-pardoning President Trump so this November, join us in voting for the only true conservative on the ballot for Senate Libertarian Mike Scott," the robocall says.

The Hogan campaign says a super-pac called ‘ Save Western Culture ,’ which just registered 10 days ago, has been running the pro-Libertarian robocalls.

"This 11th hour desperate stunt is exactly what’s wrong with politics. As Governor Hogan said in the same answer, he will always be his own independent voice even if it angers some members of his party," a spokesperson for the Hogan campaign told FOX 5.

FOX 5 also spoke with the Angela Alsobrooks’ campaign Thursday. They said they didn’t know about or have anything to do with the robocalls.