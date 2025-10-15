Hiker who died on Billy Goat Trail identified as Loudoun County teacher

The Brief The man who died on the Billy Goat Trail last week has been identified as Todd Funkhouser, a beloved Loudoun County teacher. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews responded after reports of a fall along the popular hiking trail near Great Falls. Officials say the incident remains under investigation.



A fall on one of the D.C. region’s most popular hiking trails has left a community in mourning. The man who died earlier this week on the Billy Goat Trail near Great Falls has now been identified as a beloved Loudoun County Public Schools teacher known for inspiring his students and colleagues.

What we know:

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a fall along the rocky trail, where steep drops and swift-moving water draw thousands of hikers each season. Emergency crews found and pronounced the man dead at the scene. Officials said the hiker was located in a remote area on Billy Goat Trail.

The man has since been identified as Todd Funkhouser, according to U.S. Park Police.

Communities online have reported Funkhouser was a longtime Loudoun County Public Schools educator. Investigators have not released additional details about how the fall happened or any other contributing factors; the investigation is ongoing.

Section A of the Billy Goat Trail is considered the most challenging portion of the hike — a technical, strenuous 1.75-mile route that runs along the Potomac River near the Great Falls Tavern Visitor Center, according to the National Park Service.

The trail requires hikers to scramble over steep, angled rocks and large boulders, with several sections that feel more like climbing than walking. Park officials caution that visitors who are not in good physical condition, are hiking with small children, or lack proper footwear and experience should choose an easier route. The trek typically takes two to three hours to complete and offers striking views of Mather Gorge and the river below. The trail is closed to pets and can shut down during periods of flooding from the Potomac.