Man dead after falling while hiking on Billy Goat Trail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD - A hiker was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering a fall while walking along Billy Goat Trail Monday afternoon.
What we know:
On Monday just after noon, crews responded to the report of an injured person on Billy Goat A Trail. The adult male was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.
Officials say the hiker was located in a remote area on Billy Goat Trail. There was no identification on the man, and officials are working to identify him.
The investigation is ongoing.