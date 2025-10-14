Man dead after falling while hiking on Billy Goat Trail

article

The Brief A man has died after a fall while hiking along the Billy Goat Trail. There was no source of identification on the man, officials say. U.S. Park Police say they are currently investigating the fall.



A hiker was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering a fall while walking along Billy Goat Trail Monday afternoon.

What we know:

On Monday just after noon, crews responded to the report of an injured person on Billy Goat A Trail. The adult male was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

Officials say the hiker was located in a remote area on Billy Goat Trail. There was no identification on the man, and officials are working to identify him.

The investigation is ongoing.