High school senior prank video contained racial slur: FCPS

An investigation is underway after a senior prank video connected to Linganore High School in Frederick County was found to contain a racial slur.

Frederick County Public Schools say the video shared on social media contains a still picture of the epithet.

School officials are working with law enforcement and say any students found responsible will face disciplinary consequences.

"The use of racial slurs and derogatory speech has no place in our school and community," read a statement sent to the Linganore school community. "We also do not condone senior pranks."

School staff will be available for emotional support needs

"Please speak to students, and our soon to be graduates, about the importance of the appropriate use of social media and the significant implications of improper use of any kind," the statement continued. "We take them all extremely seriously."