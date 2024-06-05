HFStival returns to DC at Nationals Park

HFStival, the Washington, D.C.-based alt-rock music festival is making a comeback.

The 9:30 Club posted a throwback photo on X, formerly known as Twitter of HFStival and a date for the festival this summer. According to the group, the festival will take place on Saturday, September 21, at Nationals Park.

The festival was held every summer from 1990 through 2006 and hosted by WHFS radio station. HFStival pulled in 55,000 to 90,000 people in its peak, and was considered the largest yearly music festival on the East Coast.

