Man who fell to his death may be connected to Herndon triple shooting, police say

In Northern Virginia, Herndon Police are investigating a triple homicide. This is in connection to a suicide that happened Saturday morning in Reston.

Fairfax County Police responded to Reston Town Center around 6 a.m. for reports of a man experiencing a mental health crisis. He was at the top level of the parking garage on Democracy Drive.

Officers tried to get him down, but the man jumped from the roof and fell to his death. Due to information police received from him, they called Herndon’s Police Department to perform a welfare check at a nearby home on Florida avenue. When officers arrived, they found one adult and two juveniles dead.

The victims’ names and ages will not be released until investigators notify family about this tragedy.

Herndon police Chief Maggie DeBoard said the man who died by suicide in Reston has a personal relationship with the adult who was killed.

FOX 5 asked if there is any indication that the man who died by suicide is the one who killed the three people at the home.

"We are looking at that as a likely connection," said Chief DeBoard.

Right now, police have not released any suspect information and are working to find out the motive.

DeBoard told FOX 5 this is sad it happened right before Father’s Day – a time where families are supposed to come together.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family. This is a horrible, horrible incident. We have had the victims services unit from Fairfax County Police Department here assisting the family members cope and grief and deal with this tragic incident," said DeBoard.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)