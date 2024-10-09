Herndon man arrested in possession of 32 fentanyl, counterfeit Percocet pills, and more than $700: police

Herndon police have arrested a man in possession of drugs and cash.

According to police, the suspect, Godbless Boakye Acheampong, was spotted by an officer on foot patrol in the 900 block of Park Ave. The officer determined Acheampong was a wanted suspect from a previous assault and obstruction of justice case.

Acheampong was taken into custody. Police discovered he was in possession of 32 fentanyl and, or counterfeit Percocet pills, and more than $700 in cash.

He was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl along with previous warrants.

He was held on a $2500 secured bond.