Herndon Festival permanently cancelled after more than 40 years of celebrations

The town of Herndon announced Monday that it is permanently canceling its annual town festival after more than four decades of its operation.

The organizers of the festival say several factors went into the decision to end the event after 40 years of the celebration.

"It is with deep regret that the Town of Herndon Parks & Recreation Department announces the permanent cancelation of the Herndon Festival," a statement from the Herndon Parks & Recreation Department said.

The festival has been considered a cornerstone for the community, featuring a variety of vendors, music, food and activities.

Town manager Bill Ashton, Mayor Shiela Olem and Parks and Recreation Director Cindy Roeder released a a video stating why the festival is being canceled. They cited concerns about security, accessibility and the overall experience of the festival.

They added that the decline in staff and volunteers has become problematic, saying they don't have enough people to keep the event safe.

But the town leaders say they will continue to look for other ways to bring the community together.

"While this marks the end of an era, we look forward to finding new ways to continue fostering the sense of community and togetherness that the festival embodied," the Parks and Recreation statement continued.