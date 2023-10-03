Here’s how much it costs to raise a child in DC, Maryland, and Virginia
WASHINGTON - Raising children has never been cheap. But now it’s getting even more expensive.
According to a new study from Lending Tree, raising a child from birth to 18 years will cost U.S. families an average of $237,482.
The study looks at data between 2016 and 2021, and factors in the essentials like food, clothing, transportation, and child care. It also looks at rent, health insurance, and accounts for state tax exemptions or credits.
It found that the annual cost of raising a child stood at $21,681 in 2021 - up 19.3% nationally since 2016.
The price tag for raising children in and around the nation’s capital comes in near the top of the list. The total annual cost is at $30,097 in Washington, D.C., $27,317 in Maryland, and $24,317 in Virginia.
Looking at the big picture, the cost of raising a child from birth to 18 years is at $209,947 in Washington, D.C., $259,149 in Maryland, and $238,953 in Virginia.
Full rankings: Costs to raise a small child in each state
1. Hawaii $30,506
2. District of Columbia $30,097
3. Washington $28,166
4. Massachusetts $27,535
5. Maryland $27,317
6. New York $26,017
7. California $25,680
8. Oregon $25,432
9. New Jersey $25,390
10. Nebraska $25,280
11. Colorado $25,169
12. Connecticut $25,099
13. Virginia $24,317
14. Minnesota $24,242
15. Alaska $23,545
16. Kansas $23,327
17. Vermont $23,021
18. Nevada $22,436
19. Illinois $22,310
20. New Hampshire $22,060
21. Oklahoma $21,290
22. Arizona $21,179
23. Rhode Island $21,087
24. Montana $20,727
25. Wisconsin $20,612
26. Maine $20,474
27. Pennsylvania $20,405
28. North Carolina $20,156
29. New Mexico $20,078
30. Utah $19,946
31. Texas $19,921
32. North Dakota $19,710
33. Delaware $19,521
34. West Virginia $19,509
35. Missouri $19,498
36. Michigan $19,411
37. Idaho $19,329
38. Indiana $19,150
39. Florida $18,914
40. Iowa $18,779
41. Tennessee $18,474
42. Wyoming $18,261
43. Ohio $17,657
44. Kentucky $17,607
45. South Carolina $17,085
46. Louisiana $16,869
47. Georgia $16,477
48. South $16,395
49. Arkansas $16,284
50. Alabama $16,192
51. Mississippi $15,555
18-year costs of the essentials to raise a child
1. Hawaii $314,529
2. Alaska $270,930
3. Maryland $259,149
4. Washington $257,388
5. Oregon $252,558
6. Colorado $246,589
7. Connecticut $240,194
8. Virginia $238,953
9. Nebraska $238,720
– National $237,482
10. Idaho $234,172
11. Oklahoma $233,421
12. New Jersey $230,042
13. Nevada $229,388
14. New York $226,849
15. North Dakota $225,755
16. California $225,627
17. Kansas $223,725
18. Montana $220,986
19. Arizona $219,957
20. West Virginia $219,342
21. Massachusetts $219,133
22. Vermont $218,336
23. North Carolina $217,182
24. Minnesota $214,632
25. Missouri $213,749
26. Maine $213,052
27. Utah $213,012
28. New Hampshire $211,895
29. D.C. $209,947
30. Pennsylvania $209,314
31. Texas $207,830
32. New Mexico $205,092
33. Rhode Island $200,428
34. Florida $200,390
35. Illinois $198,778
36. South Dakota $198,572
37. Wyoming $197,918
38. Arkansas $196,509
39. Wisconsin $195,371
40. Indiana $194,623
41. Tennessee $192,392
42. Louisiana $192,102
43. Kentucky $191,021
44. Alabama $190,056
45. Iowa $189,055
46. Ohio $186,287
47. Mississippi $185,350
48. Delaware $180,688
49. Georgia $176,626
50. Michigan $174,440
51. South Carolina $169,327
