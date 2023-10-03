Here’s how much it costs to raise a child in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Raising children has never been cheap. But now it’s getting even more expensive.

According to a new study from Lending Tree, raising a child from birth to 18 years will cost U.S. families an average of $237,482.

The study looks at data between 2016 and 2021, and factors in the essentials like food, clothing, transportation, and child care. It also looks at rent, health insurance, and accounts for state tax exemptions or credits.

It found that the annual cost of raising a child stood at $21,681 in 2021 - up 19.3% nationally since 2016.

The price tag for raising children in and around the nation’s capital comes in near the top of the list. The total annual cost is at $30,097 in Washington, D.C., $27,317 in Maryland, and $24,317 in Virginia.

Looking at the big picture, the cost of raising a child from birth to 18 years is at $209,947 in Washington, D.C., $259,149 in Maryland, and $238,953 in Virginia.

Full rankings: Costs to raise a small child in each state

1. Hawaii $30,506

2. District of Columbia $30,097

3. Washington $28,166

4. Massachusetts $27,535

5. Maryland $27,317

6. New York $26,017

7. California $25,680

8. Oregon $25,432

9. New Jersey $25,390

10. Nebraska $25,280

11. Colorado $25,169

12. Connecticut $25,099

13. Virginia $24,317

14. Minnesota $24,242

15. Alaska $23,545

16. Kansas $23,327

17. Vermont $23,021

18. Nevada $22,436

19. Illinois $22,310

20. New Hampshire $22,060

21. Oklahoma $21,290

22. Arizona $21,179

23. Rhode Island $21,087

24. Montana $20,727

25. Wisconsin $20,612

26. Maine $20,474

27. Pennsylvania $20,405

28. North Carolina $20,156

29. New Mexico $20,078

30. Utah $19,946

31. Texas $19,921

32. North Dakota $19,710

33. Delaware $19,521

34. West Virginia $19,509

35. Missouri $19,498

36. Michigan $19,411

37. Idaho $19,329

38. Indiana $19,150

39. Florida $18,914

40. Iowa $18,779

41. Tennessee $18,474

42. Wyoming $18,261

43. Ohio $17,657

44. Kentucky $17,607

45. South Carolina $17,085

46. Louisiana $16,869

47. Georgia $16,477

48. South $16,395

49. Arkansas $16,284

50. Alabama $16,192

51. Mississippi $15,555

18-year costs of the essentials to raise a child

1. Hawaii $314,529

2. Alaska $270,930

3. Maryland $259,149

4. Washington $257,388

5. Oregon $252,558

6. Colorado $246,589

7. Connecticut $240,194

8. Virginia $238,953

9. Nebraska $238,720

– National $237,482

10. Idaho $234,172

11. Oklahoma $233,421

12. New Jersey $230,042

13. Nevada $229,388

14. New York $226,849

15. North Dakota $225,755

16. California $225,627

17. Kansas $223,725

18. Montana $220,986

19. Arizona $219,957

20. West Virginia $219,342

21. Massachusetts $219,133

22. Vermont $218,336

23. North Carolina $217,182

24. Minnesota $214,632

25. Missouri $213,749

26. Maine $213,052

27. Utah $213,012

28. New Hampshire $211,895

29. D.C. $209,947

30. Pennsylvania $209,314

31. Texas $207,830

32. New Mexico $205,092

33. Rhode Island $200,428

34. Florida $200,390

35. Illinois $198,778

36. South Dakota $198,572

37. Wyoming $197,918

38. Arkansas $196,509

39. Wisconsin $195,371

40. Indiana $194,623

41. Tennessee $192,392

42. Louisiana $192,102

43. Kentucky $191,021

44. Alabama $190,056

45. Iowa $189,055

46. Ohio $186,287

47. Mississippi $185,350

48. Delaware $180,688

49. Georgia $176,626

50. Michigan $174,440

51. South Carolina $169,327

Find more details by reviewing the FULL study online.