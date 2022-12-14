Here are the latest winter weather closings and delays for the DMV
Here are closings and delays for schools, government and business across DC, Maryland and Virginia reported to FOX 5 DC in relation to the winter weather expected into Thursday morning, December 14th.
Please refresh this page for the latest closings as they update throughout the morning or day.
If you are a school, business or other organization who wishes to report a closing or learn how to report them for future events, please click here for more information.