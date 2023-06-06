The Smithsonian's National Zoo is asking for help naming their new baby gorilla!

The female western lowland gorilla was born on May 27 to mother Calaya and father Baraka.

The three possible name choices were selected by the primate keepers - the choices are:

Lola [LOH-la]: Yoruba for "greatness"

Mkali [M-KAH-lee]: Swahili for "fierce"

Zahra [ZAH-rah]: Swahili for "beautiful flower"

Help name the new baby gorilla at Smithsonian's National Zoo! (Smithsonian's National Zoo)

The newborn baby appears to be healthy and strong, and staff are cautiously optimistic that she will thrive.

You can vote online. The winning name will be announced June 9.