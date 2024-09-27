Helene Live Tracker: DC impact as remnants bring showers and thunderstorms to region

All eyes in the Washington, D.C. region are closely watching the remnants of Hurricane Helene as they move inland Friday morning.

Helene made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm Thursday evening before weakening to a tropical storm. At least three storm-related deaths have been reported.

The storm system is bringing showers and thunderstorms to parts of the D.C. area on Friday. The wet weather is expected to continue into the weekend. Some heavy downpours are also likely overnight as the remnant’s bands move through. FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says our area will not see the brunt of the storm, but we can expect clouds, tropical moisture and showers as the storm pushes off to the west.

Isolated showers and storms are likely on Saturday, but the day won’t be a total washout, Barnes says. Showers could bring about an inch of precipitation to the region overnight Saturday into Sunday. Muggy and humid conditions are expected throughout the weekend.

Coastal flood advisories and watches are also in effect in flood prone areas from late Friday through Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service says up to one half foot of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas due to tidal flooding.

NWS says that if travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. They also warn not to drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth and to take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.