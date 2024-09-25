Virginia Governor Youngkin declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Helene

article

Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday in anticipation of the impacts of Hurricane Helene later this week.

The current track of the storm shows it moving west of the state, but forecasts from the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center suggest that Western Virginia could experience significant rainfall and flooding from Friday into Saturday, coupled with additional rainfall expected in the days leading up to the storm.

"Even though the largest impacts of Helene are predicted to the south and west of us, we cannot ignore the fact that we have had significant flooding events arise from pre-cursory rain events and outer bands from tropical systems that drop locally heavy rainfall leading to flooding, especially in our southwestern region," said Governor Youngkin in a press release. "It is critical that we remain vigilant, understanding that tracks and impacts can shift. As high winds and heavy rains are predicted for parts of Virginia, we urge everyone to stay informed through trusted resources and follow the direction of your local officials."

The declaration of a state of emergency enables the Commonwealth to mobilize necessary resources and equipment for preparedness, response, and recovery efforts.

The Virginia Emergency Support Team is prepared to assist affected localities and is closely monitoring the situation to coordinate resources and share information.

Governor Youngkin encouraged Virginians to take proactive measures to prepare for the storm.

For more tips on preparing families, businesses, and properties against hurricane threats, visit VAemergency.gov/hurricanes and ready.gov/hurricanes.

Read Governor Youngkin's Executive Order below: