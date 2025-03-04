Heightened security, road closures ahead of Trump's speech to Congress

The Brief Heightened security measures in place around the Capitol. Road closures throughout the day for Trump's speech. Speech begins at 9 p.m. tonight.



President Donald Trump's upcoming speech to a joint session of Congress on Monday has tightened security across the District and prompted road closures. Although this is not a State of the Union address, the speech will be similar in nature.

Security measures have been heightened, with fencing along the sidewalks, no parking signs, and seven-foot anti-climb fencing surrounding the Capitol complex.

This marks President Trump's fifth time addressing Congress, but in a very different stance. Rather than seeking support from Congress to pass his agenda, Trump is making significant changes through executive orders and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

What we know:

On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump posted that the address " TOMORROW NIGHT WILL BE BIG. I WILL TELL IT LIKE IT IS!"

The speech is expected to highlight his "Make America Great Again" policies and preview more to come. In his first six weeks in office, Trump has signed over 76 executive orders, including pardoning January 6 rioters, increasing deportations of illegal immigrants, firing hundreds of thousands of federal workers, and freezing congressionally approved spending.

Democrats are bringing guests to highlight government functions affected by Trump's firings, such as emergency managers, union leaders, military veterans, and IRS staffers. The Democratic Party’s official response will be delivered by Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, focusing on Trump's policies and the cost of living.

Notable members skipping the speech in protest include Virginia Rep. Don Beyer. The speech begins at 9 p.m.

Why you should care:

Road closures will be in effect and expanding throughout the day along the route the president will take to and from the White House.

Road Closures

United States Capitol Police will temporarily close roads around the U.S. Capitol on March 4.

From 12:01 a.m. until the conclusion of the event:

First Street between Constitution Avenue, NW, and Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd Street, NW, and First Street, NW

Maryland Avenue between 3rd Street, SW, and First Street, SW

From 1:00 p.m. until the conclusion of the event:

First Street between Constitution Avenue, NE, and Independence Avenue, SE

East Capitol Street between First Street and 2nd Street

From 5:30 p.m. until the conclusion of the event:

Constitution Avenue between Louisiana Avenue, NW, and 2nd Street, NE

Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue, SW, and 2nd Street, SE

First Street between Constitution Avenue, NW, and Louisiana Avenue, NW

First Street between the Rayburn House Office Building Garage entrance and Independence Avenue, SW

D Street between First Street, NE, and 2nd Street, NE

Maryland Avenue between First Street, NE, and Constitution Avenue, NE

New Jersey Avenue between C Street, NW, and Constitution Avenue, NW

From 7:00 p.m. until the conclusion of the event:

First Street between Columbus Circle, NE, and D Street, NE

D Street between Louisiana Avenue, NW, and First Street, NE

Delaware Avenue between Columbus Circle, NE, and D Street, NE

2nd Street between Constitution Avenue, NE, and Independence Avenue, SE

Constitution Avenue between 3rd Street, NW, and Louisiana Avenue, NW

First Street between C Street, NW, and Louisiana Avenue, NW

Independence Avenue between 3rd Street, SW, and Washington Avenue, SW

Washington Avenue between Independence Avenue, SW, and C Street, SW

2nd Street between Washington Avenue, SW, and C Street, SW

Tour Bus Rerouting

On Tuesday, March 4, from 12:01 a.m. until 11:00 p.m., tour buses will be rerouted away from the Capitol Complex for passenger loading and unloading.