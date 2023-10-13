Heightened security for religious institutions in DC area amidst Israel-Hamas war

Across the country, cities were on heightened alert Friday in response to a former Hamas leader’s call for a "day of rage".

Historically, these kinds of calls have brought on widespread demonstrations in the Palestinian territories of Gaza and the West Bank. They have not led to any large-scale action in the U.S., but following the unrest between Israel and Hamas, local and federal law enforcement agencies in the U.S. have taken precautions.

Ahead of Friday, Montgomery County police said they were working to "enhance the safety of the Jewish community" and increasing police presence around religious institutions there as well. While there are no known threats at the time, police said they are monitoring. Heather Garrett, executive director of Congregation Beth El in Bethesda, said the days since war broke out have been tough on their congregation and others.

"One thing I take comfort in is what we do as a community and come together and support each other," Garrett said.

Like other religious centers, police were seen on the campus of Congregation Beth El on Friday. Garrett said leaders at the congregation have also enhanced security protocols on their own.

"We had points like school drop off where the school was left unlocked and now we have the doors locked, and they’re accessible via fingerprint and fob. Our members have access and we have a security guard here, and we have the ability to let people in but we are definitely on a heightened security protocol," she said. "If I had a general overall message, it’s that we need to come together and be a community and stand for what’s right. And really stand for individuals, and it goes really to our own well-being. We stand up against terrorism."

Although there were no specific threats toward the Congress on Friday, metal barriers were placed around the Capitol complex. A spokesperson for Capitol police said they "are not taking any chances".

"We are enhancing security throughout the Capitol Complex. Some of what we are doing will be visible, but for safety reasons, we cannot provide the public details about all of the resources that we are putting into protecting Congress. Our dedicated teams are working around the clock to coordinate with our law enforcement and intelligence partners across the country to keep everyone safe," a statement reads.

The FBI Washington Field Office said it was aware of open-source reports about calls for global action on Friday and its possible to lead to demonstrations in communities throughout the country.

"The FBI Washington Field Office is working closely with our law enforcement partners in the National Capital Region to share information and identify and disrupt any threats that may emerge. As always, we take seriously any tips or leads we receive regarding potential threats and investigate them rigorously to determine their credibility. The FBI encourages members of the public to remain vigilant and report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement," a statement from the FBI Washington Field Office reads.