Heat restored to Gaithersburg apartment complex
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Heat has been restored to an apartment complex in Gaithersburg.
FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh says heat and running water were cut off after crews hit a gas line while trying to repair a water main break Monday.
At least three buildings at the Chelsea Park apartment complex on South Frederick Avenue were evacuated. Several warming buses were also brought to the scene overnight.
It is unclear whether water service has been restored.
Image 1 of 4
▼
Heat restored to Gaithersburg apartment complex