The Brief Heat index may top 100 degrees in the DC area Wednesday. Storms likely by evening; flooding possible. Hot, humid pattern continues through weekend.



Heat builds early

A dry start to Wednesday will give way to rising heat and humidity, fueling unsettled conditions and the threat of thunderstorms across the D.C. region on Wednesday.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says there's a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but the risk increases significantly into the evening hours.

Storms arrive late

What we know:

Heavy downpours, flash flooding and excessive rainfall are possible, particularly in areas where the ground is already saturated from previous storms.

Temperatures will be near 90 degrees, with heat index values expected to climb to 100–102 degrees this afternoon. The National Weather Service urges residents to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours.

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with highs near 95 degrees and a lower chance of storms. Rain and thunderstorm chances return Friday, with hot, humid and unsettled conditions through the weekend and into next week.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Heat index climbs as thunderstorms threaten DC area Wednesday evening