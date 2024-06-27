Heat, humidity, storm chances return to DC region over weekend

After a slight dip in the heat and humidity to end the workweek, hot and humid temperatures – as well as storm chances – are expected to return to the Washington, D.C. region this weekend.

Storms moved out of the area overnight after dropping about a half inch of rain on parts of the District, Maryland, and Virginia. Gusty winds brought down trees and caused some power outages in parts of the area.

A sunny, bright, and less humid Thursday with highs around 90 degrees. More sunshine on Friday with even cooler temperatures in the mid-to-low-80s.

Hot and humid temperatures in the 90s this weekend with a chance of showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday.