Heat Advisory Thursday for parts of DC region; isolated evening storms possible

A Heat Advisory is in effect Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Washington, D.C., and portions of Maryland and northern Virginia, as the region faces the hottest day of the week, with a chance of isolated evening thunderstorms.

Temperatures are expected to climb quickly Thursday, reaching the mid-90s, with heat index values as high as 105 degrees.

The National Weather Service urges residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned spaces, avoid direct sun exposure, and check on relatives and neighbors. Outdoor precautions include wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and limiting strenuous activity to the morning or evening. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke symptoms should be addressed immediately, NWS officials say.

Storms possible for PM commute

Timeline:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says lingering overnight showers and morning humidity may spark isolated thunderstorms by Thursday afternoon. Grenda added that pop-up storms could develop between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. in parts of the D.C. region, potentially complicating the evening commute.

The hot and humid pattern continues into Friday and through the weekend, with a chance of showers and storms expected each day into the middle of next week.

