Heartbroken mother shares emotional plea for justice following daughter's death in DC

A mother is issuing a desperate plea after her college student daughter was gunned down in Southeast Wednesday night.

Ana Cienfuegos-Vasquez is heartbroken. She wants to know who killed her daughter and why.

"She was so sweet. She don’t mess with nobody," Cienfuegos-Vasquez told FOX 5 exclusively in her living room in Temple Hills, Maryland.

Alison Cienfuegos-Vasquez, 21, of Temple Hills, Maryland

Alison Cienfuegos-Vasquez was a student at Prince George's Community College. She liked fashion and baking cupcakes for her nieces and nephews. Her family said she also worked at a medical office.

Alison's family says she met a man on Instagram. They agreed to meet face to face in the 1200 block of Valley Avenue, near the Wheeler Terrace Apartments in Southeast, around 11:45 p.m., Wednesday night.

D.C. police said someone opened fire, shooting at least eight rounds – hitting, and killing Alison.

"Please let me know who killed my daughter," Ana Cienfuegod-Vasquez said. "She was only 21. She was a good girl."

1200 block of Valley Avenue Southeast

Police are now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and a conviction in this case.

