Hearing for lawsuit challenging Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s school mask order

The hearing for the seven school boards in Virginia that have filed a joint lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Governor Glenn Youngkin's updated school mask order will take place Wednesday.

Alexandria City, Arlington County, City of Richmond, Fairfax County, Falls Church City, Hampton City and Prince William County took legal action in the suit filed last month.

"The legal action, representing over 350,000 students across the state, defends the right of school boards to enact policy at the local level, including policies that protect the health and wellbeing of all students and staff," a joint statement continued.

Youngkin has unveiled his updated mask guidelines for parents, educators, and schools in January. The guidelines go along with the governor's Executive Order 2, which creates a parental opt-out from mask mandates at both public and private schools in the Commonwealth.

The updated guidelines were developed by the Virginia Department of Health and the Department of Education.