Head of IT for Fairfax County Public Schools steps down amid problems with distance learning

The head of Information Technology for Fairfax County Public Schools has abruptly stepped down amid problems with the school district's distance learning programs.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

FOX 5 has confirmed that Maribeth Luftglass resigned effective immediately on Wednesday.

Last week, Fairfax County announced it would stop using Blackboard Learn 24-7 as a tool for virtual classes. The school system had been using Blackboard Learn 24-7 for face-to-face virtual instruction since in-person classes were canceled due to the coronavirus crisis.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

"We recognize that our students and teachers need a reliable system for virtual learning; therefore, we are going to move away from Blackboard Learn 24-7 as a tool for face to face instruction," read an online statement posted April 20 from Superintendent of Schools, Scott Brabrand. "Teachers and students will continue to use Blackboard Learn 24-7 to access instructional resources and supports."

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything You Need to Know