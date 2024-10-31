Expand / Collapse search

Harris vs. Trump: Who's winning in the polls with 5 days to go?

By FOX TV Digital Team
Updated  October 31, 2024 11:54am EDT
2024 Election
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • With five days until the presidential election, neither candidate has moved the needle in recent polling.
    • The race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is still a coin flip, analysts say.

The race to the White House remains virtually tied as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump head into the final days of their campaigns. 

Harris called Wednesday for Americans to "stop pointing fingers at each other" as she tried to push past comments made by President Joe Biden about Donald Trump’s supporters and "garbage ″ and keep the focus on her Republican opponent in the closing days of the race.

RELATED: 2024 presidential election predictions: Here's what experts have said

Trump, meanwhile, is traveling to New Mexico and Virginia in the campaign’s final days — choosing to stump for votes in states that Republicans haven't won in decades.

The former president will campaign in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday during a swing that will also take him to the battleground states of Arizona and Nevada.

Who’s winning in the polls? 

According to polling site 270toWin, Harris was still slightly ahead of Trump nationally on Thursday: An average of 17-plus polls showed Harris at 48.2% and Trump at 47.3%, giving Harris a .9% lead. That’s well within the margin of error. 

Trump maintained a slight edge over Harris in the seven swing states that will decide the outcome of the election: Polls show him ahead of Harris in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada. Harris was ahead Thursday in Wisconsin and Michigan. 

Who’s winning the polls in Arizona? 

An average of 10 polls, the most recent on Oct. 30, shows Trump with a 1.8% lead in Arizona. Arizona has 11 electoral votes. 

Who’s winning the polls in Georgia? 

An average of six polls, the most recent on Oct. 29, shows Trump with a 2% lead in Georgia. Georgia has 16 electoral votes. 

Who’s winning the polls in Michigan? 

An average of 13 polls, the most recent on Oct. 31, shows Harris with a 1.8% lead in Michigan. Michigan has 15 electoral votes. 

Who’s winning the polls in Nevada?

An average of seven polls, the most recent on Oct. 29, shows Trump with a 0.4% lead in Nevada. Nevada has six electoral votes. 

Who’s winning the polls in North Carolina? 

An average of 11 polls, the most recent on Oct. 31, shows Trump with a 1.4% lead in North Carolina. North Carolina has 16 electoral votes. 

Who’s winning the polls in Pennsylvania? 

An average of 13 polls, the most recent on Oct. 31, shows Trump with a 0.5% lead in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania has 19 electoral votes. 

Who’s winning the polls in Wisconsin? 

An average of nine polls, the most recent on Oct. 30, shows Harris with a 0.7% lead in Wisconsin. Wisconsin has 10 electoral votes. 

The Source

  • This report includes information from 270toWin and The Associated Press. 