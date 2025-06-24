Harris Teeter to close four stores across the district this summer

The Brief Harris Teeter will shutter four stores in the D.C. area this summer, including locations in Tysons, Arlington, and North Bethesda. Closures are part of Kroger’s plan to close more than 60 underperforming stores nationwide. Each affected store employs around 100–120 workers, who are being offered transfers to other locations.



Harris Teeter will close four grocery stores in the Washington, D.C., region over the next several weeks as part of a nationwide consolidation effort by parent company Kroger.

What we know:

Here’s a list of stores scheduled to close, along with their expected closing dates:

Stores and closing dates

Tysons, VA:8200 Crestwood Heights Drive — closing July 20 after 16 years in operation

8200 Crestwood Heights Drive — closing July 20 after 16 years in operation

Arlington, VA:950 S. George Mason Drive — closing on or before July 203600 S. Glebe Road — closing by August 4

950 S. George Mason Drive — closing on or before July 20

3600 S. Glebe Road — closing by August 4

North Bethesda, MD:11845 Old Georgetown Road (North Bethesda Center) — closing by July 20

11845 Old Georgetown Road (North Bethesda Center) — closing by July 20

These closures are part of Kroger’s, the parent company, broader initiative to close more than 60 underperforming stores across the country over the next 18 months.

The Tysons store, which opened in January 2009, was the first full-service grocery store in the area since the 1980s, when a Giant supermarket closed.

Each of the four area stores employs about 100 to 120 people. Kroger says employees will have the option to transfer to nearby stores.

Dig deeper:

Harris Teeter is a Kroger subsidiary operating nearly 262 stores across seven states, including Washington, D.C. The company explained that the closures are part of a strategic review to maintain profitability. Kroger plans to reinvest savings into modernizing its stores and improving customer experience.