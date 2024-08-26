Harris stays ahead of Trump in national polls following formal nomination at DNC

The Brief Kamala Harris continues to lead Donald Trump in several national polls following last week's Democratic National Convention where she formally accepted the party's nomination. The races in the key battleground states – Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Wisconsin and Georgia – are extremely tight. Many Democratic pollsters say due to the margin of error, Harris' strength could be overstated and emphasize that it remains a close race for the White House.



Vice President Kamala Harris is maintaining a slight lead over former President Donald Trump in the polls right now.

Polling shows mixed results following a notably high-energy Democratic National Convention, where she formally accepted the party’s nomination, with some increasing favorable for the vice president while others showed slight dips.

She is the first Black woman and the first person of South Asian descent to be nominated for president.

"I promise to be a president for all Americans, to hold sacred America’s constitutional principles, fundamental principles, from the rule of law and fair elections to the peaceful transfer of power," Harris said in her DNC speech.

It appeared to be a relatively well-received acceptance speech, although many voters say they still want to hear more on her policy plans and agenda.

The Democratic party quickly rallied around Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, and with just 70 days to go until the election, the pair are hitting the road on a campaign bus tour.

They’re expected to stump in crucial swing states, many of which are extremely close races. These key states are Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Wisconsin and Georgia, where they are starting the tour.

Here’s a closer look at the latest polls.

Who is ahead nationally?

Right now, aggregate polls from FiveThirtyEight , RealClear Politics and The Hill/DDHQ show Harris ahead.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Harris is polling ahead by 4.5%. On Sunday, Aug. 18 – just before the DNC kicked off – she was ahead by just 2.6%.

RealClear Politics shows the VP ahead by 2.5% – a drop from the previous 5.3% lead she had going into the Chicago convention.

The Hill/DDHQ shows Harris ahead by just over 4%, based on data from 136 polls.

The latest Morning Consult poll also puts Harris ahead of Trump by 4%. Their data also shows her taking 42% of the independent vote over Trump's 38%.

It's yet to be seen how that might be impacted now that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. – the independent candidate – has dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump.

RFK said his name may remain on the ballot in several states and went on to explain that if voters lived in a blue state where his name appeared on the ballot, voting for him would in no way harm or hurt Vice President Kamala Harris or Trump's chances.

The slimmest margin is seen in the Cook Political Report where Harris leads Trump by just 1.1%. In Cook's demographic breakdown, Trump and Harris received opposite support between men and women, with a majority of women for Harris and a majority of men for Trump.