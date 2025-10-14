'Hard truths': Montgomery County superintendent calls out problems within district

The Brief The superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools is speaking out about issues within the district's budget. He says he's addressing the "hard truths" regarding much-needed school building improvements. According to a letter from the school board sent to parents in June, the board requested $21.6 million on top of the $1.8 billion request for capital improvements throughout the school district.



The latest:

MCPS Superintendent Dr. Thomas Taylor told the community to pay attention tonight, promising hard truths about MCPS school buildings and how to fix them.

That money is, in part, to compensate for a shortfall in state aid.

It also includes increases in the cost of projects like addressing the backlog of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning projects that have been impacted by rising construction costs.

"There are mice and rats and other critters in the building. There's moldy tiles. I think it was Woodfield Elementary School's PTA that has spoken a lot about mold in their building. So all of these are common themes that are happening in all of our older buildings that have not been repaired as needed over the course of the last 20 years," said Kim Glassman, head of the Magruder High School PTSA.

Dig deeper:

In May, FOX 5 reported on part of the ceiling came down at Magruder as students were performing the spring musical.

Glassman says improvement projects for the 55-year-old high school building were funded seven years ago but because of rising costs — particularly on high school projects — the money ran out before MCPS could begin improving Magruder.

Now, she says Magruder is delayed on numerous necessary improvements, including addressing mold and ceiling problems.

On top of the delay for standard maintenance, they have been taken out of the capital improvement project for major improvement projects as well.

There will be opportunities for the public to weigh in at meetings on Oct. 23, 28, and if necessary, on Nov. 6. The superintendent will also hold listening sessions on Oct. 21 and 22.