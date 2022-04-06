Hannah Choi last seen before 'goodbye dinner' with ex-boyfriend

FOX 5 has uncovered new details in the investigation into the murder of Hannah Choi.

Court documents show friends told Fairfax County Police Choi and her ex-boyfriend Joel Mosso Merino had a "goodbye dinner" on March 6 — the night she disappeared.

Those same friends reported things were out of place at Choi's Alexandria townhome, including open windows and doors, and missing bedding from her bedroom.

An affidavit outlines a conversation Merino's nephew says he had with his uncle. Merino allegedly told the nephew he argued with Choi, was drunk, and pushed her.

Merino then said she may have hit her head.

He also allegedly told the nephew he drove her body to a park and left her.

The court docs also show police later found the car with Choi's bedsheets inside with what appeared to be bloodstains on them.

Advertisement

Choi's body was found last month in Piscataway Park. Merino remains one of Fairfax County's most wanted. There is a $40,000 reward for any information that leads to his arrest.

