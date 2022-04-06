Expand / Collapse search

Hannah Choi last seen before 'goodbye dinner' with ex-boyfriend

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:57AM
News
FOX 5 DC

Fairfax County officials provide update on Hannah Choi case

A body found in a wooded area in Piscataway Park in Charles County last week has been identified as missing Fairfax County woman Hannah Choi, officials confirmed at a press conference on Monday.

FOX 5 has uncovered new details in the investigation into the murder of Hannah Choi.

Court documents show friends told Fairfax County Police Choi and her ex-boyfriend Joel Mosso Merino had a "goodbye dinner" on March 6 — the night she disappeared. 

Those same friends reported things were out of place at Choi's Alexandria townhome, including open windows and doors, and missing bedding from her bedroom. 

An affidavit outlines a conversation Merino's nephew says he had with his uncle. Merino allegedly told the nephew he argued with Choi, was drunk, and pushed her. 

Merino then said she may have hit her head. 

Man charged with murder in missing Fairfax Co. woman case

Fairfax County police have charged a man with second-degree murder after his live-in former girlfriend has been missing for more than a week.

He also allegedly told the nephew he drove her body to a park and left her. 

The court docs also show police later found the car with Choi's bedsheets inside with what appeared to be bloodstains on them. 

Choi's body was found last month in Piscataway Park. Merino remains one of Fairfax County's most wanted. There is a $40,000 reward for any information that leads to his arrest. 
 