Hand grenade discovered in Frederick used book store warehouse

Workers at a used book store in Frederick County uncovered a hand grenade while sorting through boxes in their warehouse, officials say.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The grenade was found at the Wonder Book and Video warehouse on Tilco Drive in Frederick Tuesday afternoon.

Frederick County Fire Marshal's Office

The Frederick County Fire Marshal's Office determined the MK 2 hand grenade was inert. No injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the hand grenade was in the same box of items that belonged to a former airman in the United States Air Force.