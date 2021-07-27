Hagerstown youth looking for skate-park backing
HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Young people in Hagerstown are looking for a little help getting funding for their dream – a skate park.
They’re hoping to have it completed by the end of the year – but they can’t do it without a little help.
Currently, they’re waiting on a grant from the Hagerstown Council - but they’re getting some resistance from certain members.
If that grant falls through, they’ll need to raise $150,000 on their own.
They’ve already received a number of grants – including the Tony Hawk Foundation.
