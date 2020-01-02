Hagerstown police investigating after man looking for edible mushrooms finds human skull

Hagerstown police are investigating after a human skull was found near the Hagerstown Municipal Stadium by a man looking for edible mushrooms.

The man found the skull in a wooded area off Eastern Boulevard South on New Year’s Eve around 1:30 p.m.

The Medical Examiner's office and the criminal investigative unit are investigating.

Police have not indicated how long the skull may have been there, nor have they said whether it may be connected to anything criminal.

