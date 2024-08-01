Suspect in Temple Hills July Fourth shooting that killed 6-year-old arrested in Guyana: police

A suspect in the July Fourth shooting in Temple Hills that left a 6-year-old boy dead was arrested by authorities in South America and sent back to the U.S., police said.

At a press conference Thursday, Prince George’s County Chief of Police Malik Aziz said the suspect, 33-year-old Rakeem Gilgeorus f Washington, D.C., was located in Guyana and was taken into custody by authorities there in connection with the murder of Ahsan Julian Payton.

Payton was attending a Fourth of July gathering last month in the 4500 block of Akron Street when gunshots rang out and he was struck. He was hospitalized but died two days later.

Aziz said Gilgeorus fled by plane to Guyana, where he may have friends or family, before he was identified as a suspect. After his arrest, he was deported to the U.S. and is being detained in Florida while awaiting extradition. He faces several charges including second degree murder in Payton’s death.

Rakeem Gilgeorus (Prince George’s County Police)

Aziz said two others were injured in the shooting. A man suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, and a woman was treated on the scene for a graze wound.

Investigators say at least two gunmen were involved. A second suspect has not yet been identified.

Anyone who attended the party or anyone who may have information about the gunmen is asked to contact detectives at 301-516-2512. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.