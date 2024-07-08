Search continues for gunmen in Fourth of July shooting that left 6-year-old dead in Temple Hills

Police in Prince George’s County are continuing their search for the suspects who opened fire during a July 4th neighborhood gathering in Temple Hills, killing a six-year-old boy and injuring two other people.

The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. July 4 on the 4500 Akron Street. The 6-year-old victim has been identified by police as Ahsan Julian Payton of Washington, D.C. According to police and neighbors, the shooting happened during a gathering for the holiday.

As of Monday, there have been no arrests made in the shooting. Linda Henry lives in the neighborhood and said the gathering where the shooting happened has never been a problem.

"I don’t know how or why it happened. Last fourth of July, I look out the window? Peaceful. Just watched the fireworks," Henry said.

Though she did not know the child personally, she said she felt empathy for his family.

"I have grandkids. It takes a village to raise a neighborhood to me, so we look out for each other," she said. "I know it happens everywhere, but you got to stay

prayed up. Be aware of your surroundings. My grandkids, they come outside to the yard, play, go to the store. We never had issues like this before."

According to investigators, at least two gunmen opened fire before fleeing from the area. It’s not clear if anyone fired back at the suspects.

Two other people were hurt in the process. The male victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to police. The female victim was grazed by a bullet and treated at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Prince George’s County police at 301-516-2512.